Tottenham promised so much at the beginning of the campaign.

At one point, Jose Mourinho's side were sitting at the top of the Premier League table.

Their performances had fans dreaming that they could win their first English league title since 1961.

However, it has all fallen apart in the past few months.

A dismal run of form has seen them drop to ninth in the Premier League table.

After their 3-0 defeat to leaders Man City last weekend, there is virtually no chance of them winning the title.

In fact, Tottenham find themselves in a battle for a top four spot.

They are currently six points shy of a Champions League berth, although they do have a game in hand over fourth placed Chelsea.

If Tottenham fail to qualify for Europe's premier cup competition then it is likely that some of their top players will leave.

And one man who would no doubt gain the attention of the world's biggest clubs is South Korean, Heung-min Son.

The 28-year-old has been electric in the Premier League this season, scoring 13 times and recording six assists.

Tottenham couldn't possibly afford to lose their star man but that could be a possibility in the summer.

According to Calciomercato, per Sportslens, European giants Juventus are plotting a move for Son.

The report claims that Juventus want to do everything to bring him to Turin in the summer and are ready to pay around £78 million for his services.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Son, rated at £81m by Transfermarkt, is a special, special talent. While Spurs have been poor this season, he has been brilliant throughout.

Spurs simply cannot afford to lose him.

However, they may be given no choice.

Juventus are contenders for the Champions League year-after-year while Spurs are well off the pace in the Premier League.

Should Spurs fail to qualify for the Champions League, Son may want to depart north London for Italy.

It'll be interesting to see if Juventus follow up on their interest and make a move in the summer

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

News Now - Sport News