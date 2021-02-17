Man Utd latest news: Interesting theory on Solskjaer future emerges

With Manchester United's title challenge appearing to be in tatters at the moment, it'll be interesting to see where they go from here.

While the club were enjoying their best season in years up until recently, a loss to Sheffield United and draws with both Everton and West Bromwich Albion has left them way off the pace of league leaders Manchester City.

Indeed, The Sun recently suggested Ed Woodward was wary about entering contract talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjær before the end of the season.

With his deal up next summer, United appear to be at a crucial juncture.

They have significantly improved this year but the likes of Jamie Carragher have criticised their struggles to convince as genuine contenders for the league title during a season in which Liverpool have collapsed and City were blighted by problems up until recently.

Speaking about the Norweigian's future on the latest episode of The Transfer Window Podcast, journalist Ian McGarry has provided some interesting insight.

"I think that Solskjær's position has shifted slightly in terms of the light that has been shone upon [him]," he says from the 17.38 mark.

"I think [Frank] Lampard's sacking probably has had an effect on Manchester United in terms of how they look upon Solskjær", McGarry adds from 18:18.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Though Solskjær does deserve respect for largely turning things around at Old Trafford after the misery of the late Jose Mourinho era, they do appear to have hit a ceiling under him. Much as Chelsea seemingly decided they had under Lampard, before sacking him even despite his legendary status.

For a club so used to winning things, the fact he has lost four semi-finals while in charge and hasn't been able to capitalise on the aforementioned struggles of their rivals cannot be good for his long-term prospects.

Having spent big money on the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes, surely Old Trafford bosses will want to start seeing a return on their investments. Improving is one thing but, at some point, a club of this size surely demands more in the way of actual trophies.

There's no need to rush into anything of course given he has a while to go on his deal but, planing for the future, Solskjær might still have some convincing to do.

