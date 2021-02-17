European club aware of Man Utd interest in £21.7m-rated ace

Manchester United are being linked with a number of new defenders.

The club are struggling to run a tight ship this season and are seeing their hopes of challenging for the Premier League title consistently undermined by their defensive deficiencies.

They have conceded more goals than the entirety of the top 10, bar Liverpool, and that may be why they sit seven points behind leaders Manchester City.

City have a game in hand on United, too, and it seems United are aware of the issues.

Sport Witness carries a report from AS, claiming that United are interested in signing David Carmo from Portuguese club Braga.

Real Madrid are also interested and the report claims that Braga are aware of the interest from United.

Carmo has a €40m (£34.8m) release clause in his contract but he could move for €25m (£21.7m) in the summer.

Carmo sustained a serious injury against Porto in the Taca de Portugal and is likely to miss the remainder of the season, leaving some doubt over his future.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Carmo is an intriguing proposition.

He is a Portugal U20 international and he has made 40 appearances for the club at the age of 21.

His injury, though, is likely to place some doubt over the chances of a major transfer this summer.

With Real and United both interested, they would be taking a major risk if they did swoop when the transfer window reopens.

He has a chequered injury history and signing him during a recovery from an injury could go one of two ways.

