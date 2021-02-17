Tottenham latest news: Potential Mourinho replacement may not want to work with Daniel Levy

While recent reports from Dean Jones at EuroSport don't suggest Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is under any immediate pressure, things certainly aren't going well at the moment.

Having seemingly fallen out with the likes of Gareth Bale, the self-proclaimed 'Special One' has once again been criticised for his style of play this season and could reportedly come under serious pressure should his side not qualify for Europe.

As a result, the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Brendan Rodgers have been linked as potential replacements, though Jones had some interesting insight to share about the latter.

Indeed, speaking to Pete O'Rourke on the latest episode of the Touchline Talk Podcast, he revealed the former Liverpool boss may not be keen on a move to North London.

"Brendan Rodgers hasn't been open to working with Daniel Levy up until now," he said from the 06:25 mark onwards.

"So if he goes down that route, I'm not still convinced that Brendan would actually fancy that job, he might even look at it as a step down from Leicester right now."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Potentially not being able to convince someone like Rodgers to come would be a blow, especially if the Mourinho experiment doesn't work out.

Having rebuilt his reputation at both Celtic and Leicester in recent years, he's re-emerged as one of the most astute minds in the Premier League, earning praise from tactics expert Jonathan Wilson on Monday's episode of Football Weekly for his switch to a diamond late in the game against Liverpool which helped his side beat the reigning Premier League champions.

Given Nagelsmann has been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich, who even the most ardent Spurs fan would surely agree are much higher in the football pyramid, he might also struggle to be convinced to come too.

Obviously, Mourinho is still in a job and The Independent have also indicated he's likely to be given time, but the future options as far as potential replacements go do look weaker with the individual situations of both Nagelsmann and Rodgers in mind.

