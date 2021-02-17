Erling Haaland was in incredible form during Dortmund's Champions League last-16 tie against Sevilla on Wednesday evening.

The Spanish side took the lead after just seven minutes when Suso found the back of the net.

But a Haaland-inspired Dortmund came roaring back.

The scores were level 12 minutes later through Mahmoud Dahoud.

Haaland produced some brilliant work on the right-hand side before finding his teammate in the middle of the park.

Dahoud, who hadn't scored a Champions League goal before Wednesday evening, let fly from 25 yards and his effort arrowed into the top corner.

Haaland got himself on the scoresheet shortly after.

The Norwegian striker played a one-two with Jadon Sancho before finishing with aplomb.

He then doubled his tally just before half-time, as he ran through and coolly finished past Yassine Bounou.

Luuk De Jong would score late on but Dortmund would hold on to win 3-2.

That brace meant that Haaland has now scored 10 Champions League goals in just seven games for Dortmund.

Per Opta, that's the quickest a player has ever reached 10 goals for a team in the competition, breaking Roy Makaay's record with Bayern Munich.

It's incredible to think that he's 20 years old. It's yet another record-breaking night for a player who has the world at his feet.

Just yesterday, Kylian Mbappe produced an incredible hat-trick for PSG vs Barcelona.

A day later, Haaland showed he is his equal with a brilliant performance vs Sevilla.

The two are going to be battling it out at the top of world football for many, many years to come.

