Everton latest news: Key figure likely to sign new deal

If the first few transfer windows in which Carlo Ancelotti and Marcel Brands worked together is anything to go by, Everton supporters can feel excited about what's to come.

Having revamped the team and brought in big names from major European sides over the course of the summer, they managed to trim the fat in their squad during the January window, albeit only on a temporary basis.

With the likes of Cenk Tosun, Yannick Bolasie and Jonjoe Kenny out of the door at Goodison Park, perhaps Ancelotti will have more room to maneuver when it comes drafting in reinforcement at the end of the season.

Clearly, the relationship between Ancelotti and Brands has proven successful so far and, according to reports in The Daily Mail, it could be set to continue on a long-term basis.

They claim the Toffees' sporting director is close to signing a new deal on Merseyside.

His current deal was set to expire at the end of the season and the Dutchman has been linked with similar roles at the likes of Manchester United and AS Roma, though now appears to be ready to end that speculation and commit his future to Everton.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Ancelotti has previously spoken highly of the former PSV Eindhoven schemer, so the notion of the two building on their success so far must be a pleasing one all-around.

While they suffered from inconsistency this season (losing to the likes of Newcastle United and Fulham) Everton have proven capable of mounting a challenge for the top four spots already after a revamp conducted in a difficult summer transfer window.

With that in mind, seeing what the two can conjure up should the footballing world go back to 'normal' in the years to come is a hugely exciting prospect. Given the club are seemingly closing in on having their new stadium approved too, things appear to be on the up.

Together, Brands and Ancelotti may just help Everton restore some former glories.

