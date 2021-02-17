Cristiano Ronaldo's dreams of winning the Champions League this season are in the balance.

The 36-year-old's Juventus side were defeated 2-1 by FC Porto on Wednesday evening in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Andrea Pirlo's team got off to the worst possible start when Rodrigo Bentancur's poor back pass gifted the Portuguese side the opening goal after less than two minutes played.

Mehdi Taremi was the man who benefitted from the Juve midfielder's mistake and the strike was the Iranian's 14th of the season in all competitions.

Porto's second goal came right at the start of the second half, Taremi's partner up top Moussa Marega capitalising on yet more woeful defending from the Bianconeri to score his ninth of the 2020/21 campaign.

Federico Chiesa pulled one back for Pirlo's men late in the day, the Italian forward firing past Agustin Marchesin in the 82nd minute to hand the Italian champions a potentially priceless away goal.

The 2-1 scoreline was a very flattering one for Juve, as they were outplayed by their Portuguese opponents from pretty much start to finish.

Ronaldo barely had a sniff all game and one attempted dribble by the global icon in the first half perfectly summed up both his and the team's night.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner charged at the Porto defence with the ball at his feet and attempted some of his trademark stepovers, which usually leave defenders bamboozled.

But not on this occasion, as Wilson Manafa dispossessed Ronaldo with ease and then nonchalantly offloaded the ball to a teammate.

It's not often you see Ronaldo robbed of the ball in such a manner when he's in full flow.

The great man just couldn't weave his magic at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday and Juve fans will be praying the real Ronaldo turns up when the two teams meet again in Turin.

He rarely has two consecutive off days in the Champions League, so Porto players, beware...

