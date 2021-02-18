Tuesday night in the Champions League was all about Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.

On Wednesday evening, the footballing world's attention switched focus to Borussia Dortmund star, Erling Braut Haaland.

The 20-year-old sensation responded to Mbappe's match-winning performance away at Barcelona with a masterclass of his own in Spain.

He didn't quite score a hat-trick, but Haaland managed to net two goals and contribute an assist in Dortmund's 3-2 win against Sevilla.

It was a complete display from a striker who appears to be a footballing robot that was created to torment defenders and goalkeepers across Europe.

While we know(?) he's not a cyborg, footage of Haaland's individual highlights against Sevilla suggests that he definitely possesses natural ability that's bordering on superhuman.

Haaland's highlights

For a man that stands close to 6'4" and is very well-built, Haaland moves across the pitch so gracefully and the 20-year-old's dribbling ability is almost as good as his finishing - which is saying something.

The Dortmund man's well-taken brace at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium means his goal tally in the Champions League now stands at 18 from just 13 appearances in the competition.

No player has ever reached that tally of goals quicker, not even Mbappe, the man who Haaland admits provided him with "free motivation" for the game against Sevilla.

“It was good to score goals, I love the Champions League,” Haaland said after the final whistle.

“And when I saw Mbappe scored a hat-trick yesterday, I got free motivation. So, thanks to him. It was a nice evening.”

Haaland's stats for Dortmund in all competitions this season are quite remarkable. In 24 games, the Norwegian international has scored 25 goals and provided seven assists for his teammates.

Since his move to the German club in January 2020, Haaland has scored 41 goals and contributed 10 assists in his 42 appearances.

The guy is going to the very top and there is absolutely nothing anyone can do about it.

