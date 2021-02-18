Erling Haaland produced another stunning individual performance to inspire Borussia Dortmund to a 3-2 victory over Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The prolific Norwegian, who is only 20 years old, scored two of Dortmund’s goals and assisted the other at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

In his post-match interview, Haaland admitted that Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick for Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona 24 hours earlier had spurred him on.

Some football fans now believe that Haaland vs Mbappe could become the new Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi.

Speaking of Ronaldo, Haaland looked up to the Portuguese legend throughout his childhood.

While Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the striker’s biggest idol, Haaland knew that his chances of becoming a top player would be significantly enhanced if he copied Ronaldo’s professionalism.

In a 2019 interview with ESPN, Haaland’s father revealed that his son was inspired after hearing a story about Ronaldo told by former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra.

"I had to be determined to make it in the game. But Erling made all the sacrifices, leaving home at 16 to move to Molde, and he is a lot more professional than I was,” Alf-Inge Haaland, who played Premier League football with Leeds United and Manchester City, admitted.

"He was told a story by Patrice Evra about a lunch he had with Ronaldo and Cristiano had fish, nothing else.

"Erling now tries to do the same things because Ronaldo is 34 and still at the top of the game, so it shows the value of doing the right things."

Two years later and Ronaldo, now 36, is still in peak physical condition.

"Erling has always been talented," Haaland’s father added. "You see lots of talented young players, but not all of them have the determination.

"I have always seen hunger in Erling. From a young age, 11 or 12, he would go out on his own to an indoor hall, practice his skills and play against older boys. He always had that inner will to make himself better. Maybe that is what he inherited from me, because I never had his talent.”

So, what exactly does Ronaldo’s daily diet consist of?

Spanish newspaper AS revealed that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s diet consists of six mini meals a day, with plenty of chicken and pasta cooked without salt or oil.

Swordfish, sea bass and sea bream are his preferred types of fish, while his favourite dish is bacalhau a braz - a mix of cod, onions, potatoes and eggs.

Furthermore, Ronaldo only drinks water - aside from the occasional pineapple or orange juice at breakfast - and he avoids sugary snacks and frozen food, opting to eat fresh produce only.

It worked for Cristiano and it appears to be working for Haaland, who is one of the most powerful young footballers on the planet.

By the way, check out Evra’s brilliant story about having lunch with Ronaldo…

