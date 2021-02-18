Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that Anthony Joshua is not focused on what kind of condition Tyson Fury is in ahead of their potential superfight showdown that is being touted for this summer.

When the pair meet, they will fight for all four belts to become the undisputed champion, with the bout most likely to take place later this year, potentially in June or July.

Neither of the heavyweights have started any training camps, however, numerous fans have been shocked after the Gypsy King posted a video on his social media.

Fury jumped into the cold waters of the Morecambe Bay with his shirt off and his physical shape, or lack thereof, caught the attention of Hearn.

Hearn spoke to Seconds Out about the Fury video, and even he was taken aback by the boxer's current condition, saying: “I think before he goes into any main camp he doesn’t look like AJ, ever.

“I said to AJ the other day, ‘Did you see Fury jumping in the sea? He looked like me!’

The response from AJ was, ‘We’re gonna get the best Tyson Fury, so I don’t care if he’s carrying a bit of extra weight now, I’m training for the best ever Tyson Fury.'

“And, make no mistake, Fury will be in top shape for this fight."

Current Status

Although nothing has been agreed between the two fighters, negotiations are said to be moving in a positive direction with the hopes that the deal can be struck in the coming months. Despite nothing being official, that has not stopped Joshua from training the house down, and Hearn gave an insight into his mindset heading into the potential fight.

“We’ve still probably got maybe four/five months to go. He hasn’t even started camp yet.

“I think the impressive thing from both these guys is they haven’t stopped training.

“AJ, since his last fight, he don’t wanna stop training.

“I even said to him, ‘What about a little bit of warm weather? Go and relax a little bit? You don’t wanna over-train.’

“He said, ‘No, I’m fine at Finchley.’

“He’s sparring, he’s training, he’s preparing for the fight of his life.”

So with Joshua still training like a man possessed and Fury taking a dip in the ocean, it appears that both fighters are leading vastly different lives in the lead up to this bout.

As we know, however, Fury does not have to be cut out of stone to record a victory, just ask Wladimir Klitschko.

