Seth Rollins made his WWE return at last month's Royal Rumble PPV.

'The Messiah' had been away for two months as his fiancee Becky Lynch has recently given birth to their first child.

Since making his return, Seth has wasted no time going after his next target and absolutely brutalised Cesaro on SmackDown last Friday.

It seems he'll be feuding with The Swiss Superman as we head down The Road to WrestleMania and matches between the pair are sure to excite fans.

Rollins, of course, was only recently drafted to the Blue Brand, where his former Shield Brother Roman Reigns is dominating.

The pair haven't yet crossed paths on Friday nights, but during an appearance on WWE's The Bump this week, Seth shared his thoughts on Roman's current run.

"He’s absolutely killing the game! He’s doing incredible things as the ‘Head of the Table’ and Universal Champion," The Messiah said.

"It’s incredible to watch someone take hold of their own belief system and their own career.

"He’s a guy who, you know, followed the path before him for years and did the right thing every step of the way.

"Now, he’s marching to the beat of his own drum. He’s really doing his own thing, and it’s paying dividends."

Rollins went on to compliment Reigns for refusing to 'back down' when people were pushing against him.

"Like I said, you can’t back down when people want to push against you," he continued.

"I think, you know, that’s something that’s big in our society today is people wanting to backtrack and not wanting to put their beliefs out there because they’re afraid they’re going to be judged with all this cancel culture going on out there.

"You can’t do that. You got to put your foot in the ground, and you got to move forward, or no progress will be made."

While Rollins has been very complimentary of Roman's WWE Universal Title run, we can bet he'll jump at the chance to challenge for the belt - and that's something we'd love to see.

