It has been four weeks since UFC 257, a pay-per-view that saw Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor do battle inside the Octagon, but it still seems the pair are not finished throwing barbs at one another.

In the lead-up to the second fight between the pair, UFC fans had a feeling it was going to be a little different from their first encounter that took place back in 2014; a fight that the Irishman won in the first round.

Both fighters had far more experience and had matured over the years, leaving fans excited about the rematch.

From the first bell, it was clear that Poirier could withstand anything McGregor threw at him, as those shots would have taken him down in their first bout. According to the judges, McGregor won the first round, but Poirier took it out of their hands in the second, by stopping the fight via TKO.

As soon as the fight ended, McGregor stated his desire for a third fight with Poirier, and while this was not the intended direction UFC wanted to go, it has not stopped the Irishman from staking his claim for a third bout.

Social Media Beef

This took a somewhat interesting turn as McGregor posted on Instagram a clip from the fight.

The clip in question, which can be seen above, was slowed down and it showed was an exchange between the pair as McGregor boasted about landing two clean jabs to his opponent, hinting that was something he had worked on.

It was by no means a direct call out, but there is belief amongst UFC fans that McGregor was brushing off the success Poirier had against him by trying to highlight his good moments during a fight he ultimately ended up losing.

So, once that was posted, it did not take long for Dustin to reply, and he made a point to remind McGregor just how the fight ended.

It's safe to say Poirier knew what he was doing, and it's also safe to say fans who follow them both knew what was happening.

One account commented on Poirier's image, saying: "I knew you were gonna respond sooner than later lol."

Another said: "Can’t be a coincidence Conor just posted a slow mo punch he landed on Dustin in their 2nd fight and now Dustin posts this."

One more said: "Dude saw McGregor's post and took it personally."

Although McGregor started the social media war, albeit indirectly, it's clear to see that Poirier finished it... much like he did inside the Octagon back at UFC 257.

It is still unclear what's in store next for both fighters, but surely a trilogy fight is in order to settle the score once and for all.

