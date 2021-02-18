Erling Haaland further enhanced his burgeoning reputation on Wednesday night with a magnificent individual display during Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 away win over Sevilla in the Champions League.

Suso put the hosts 1-0 up in the seventh minute before Haaland assisted Mahmoud Dahoud for the equaliser later in the first half.

Two goals from the impressive Haaland then put Dortmund 3-1 up before half-time. Luuk de Jong netted a consolation goal for Sevilla in the 84th minute but it’s the German side who are now expected to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Haaland’s Man of the Match performance has left football fans wondering whether we’re now witnessing the changing of the guard.

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo flattered to deceive in the Champions League this week, while Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe produced match-winning displays.

Haaland is very much the Ronaldo to Mbappe’s Messi: powerful with an insatiable hunger to score goals.

Since signing for Dortmund in January 2020, Haaland has netted a remarkable 41 goals in 42 games, and provided eight assists. The Norway international is currently average a goal involvement every 67.9 minutes.

Haaland already looks unstoppable at the age of 20. Football fans have joked that he must have been created in some sort of lab, he’s that good.

However, Liverpool supporters are keen to point out that there is one man capable of passing the ‘Erling Haaland test’.

When Liverpool went head-to-head with Red Bull Salzburg in 2019, a 19-year-old Haaland predicted he would score all three goals in a 3-1 victory for the Austrian outfit.

The teenager was full of confidence after scoring a remarkable 28 goals in 21 matches.

However, it didn’t take long for Virgil van Dijk to put Haaland in his place.

The young striker found himself with a clear run of goal during the opening minutes but Van Dijk used his tremendous pace and power to win the ball back, leaving his opponent flat out on the turf.

Watch the video here…

Outstanding defending from Van Dijk. How Liverpool miss their talismanic Dutchman.

This was the moment Haaland presumably realised he wasn’t untouchable and still had plenty of room for improvement.

Liverpool went on to seal a 2-0 victory thanks to second-half goals from Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah.

Haaland, meanwhile, became increasingly frustrated as the match wore on and was eventually subbed off with 15 minutes remaining.

After Salah’s goal, he was so angry that he threw a water bottle to the ground.

Fast-forward 14 months, though, and Haaland has worked hard to become an even more formidable young striker.

A future battle between Dortmund’s No. 9 and Van Dijk would be very interesting.

Meanwhile, the clip shows Van Dijk also bossing Mbappe.

What a defender.

1 of 30 Can you name this famous football stadium? London Stadium Red Bull Arena Etihad Stadium Estadio do Dragao

News Now - Sport News