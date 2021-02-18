Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel is having a clear-out of his garage and some of his prized possessions are up for sale.

Tom Hartley Jnr, who is a supercars salesman, is helping Vettel flog the motors, and some of them are absolutely beautiful.

Vettel will race with Aston Martin in F1 next season after he was let go by Ferrari, and he has put up eight cars for sale, which includes a bespoke LaFerrari.

Here are all the cars listed by Vettel, costing just under £5million in total.

2016 Ferrari LaFerrari - £1.5m

This car has had one owner as Vettel ordered it straight from Ferrari and he has looked after the 950hp motor very well. With just 300 miles on the clock, Vettel has had it serviced regularly. The headrests also have his logo branded on them.

The car has Alcantara upholstery that has Ross stitching throughout, a Nero roof, suspension lifting system, red brake calipers, carbon fiber mirrors and sport exhaust pipes to name a few.

According to Forbes, the car is valued at £1.5m

2004 Ferrari Enzo - £450k

This car is one of 400 that were ever made, and it has a screaming V12 engine that can push this car over 200 mph. Low mileage, with just over 1,100 on the clock, and it also has an impeccable service history, along with a Ferrari “Red Book” Classiche certification, which simply means all the car parts that it was made with are still there.

The going price for a car like this is half a million pounds, according to The Sun.

1996 Ferrari F50 - £1.3m

Vettel picked up this car in 2015, his first season at Ferrari, and he got it from Denmark. It has a V12 engine, a full-service history and only has 4,312 miles on the clock.

The car has a complete hard top, roll hoops, flight case, tonneau cover and the Ferrari “Red Book” Classiche certification.

It will cost on rare occasions, millions of dollars.

2016 Ferrari F12tdf - £725k

Vettel launched this car in 2015 and it has a yellow triple-layer paint. It has racing seats with Vettel’s logo and a horse on the headrests.

Yours for around £725,000, ironically Vettel helped to launch this model in 2015. Extras that come with the car include a yellow rev counter, high power hi-fi system and a personalised plate just to name a few.

It also has an engine cover, carbon fibre filter box, yellow brake callipers and much more. It also has a parking camera and titanium exhaust pipes.

2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale - £350k

Vettel might have a grudge with Ferrari as this car was their order. He requested the car have metallic black paint with a grey racing stripe. There is Vettel’s logo on the headrests, and it comes with a four-point safety hardness, a coloured steering wheel and a yellow rev counter.

Want it? It is yours for £350,000.

2009 Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG Black Series - £275k

The engine is a V12 and cranks out 670hp and this model has a roof that is carbon fibre. There were only 350 of these cars ever made and Vettel has one. He got it after his win at the first-ever Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

It will set you back £275,000.

2010 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG - £175k

This car has a V8 engine that is 6.3 litre. It has yellow-painted brake calipers, an AMG carbon-ceramic braking system and sports suspension.

Inside the car is supreme quality. AMG performance steering wheel and a Bang and Loufsen stereo.

It will cost you £175,000.

2002 BMW Z8 Roadster - £175k

This was similar to the BMW 507 that appeared in the James Bond film The World Is Not Enough. It was made by hand and this meant that it took 10 times longer to put together than a normal BMW.

Only 1,895 cars with the Titan Silver metallic colour were ever made. It was a US model until Vettel changed the car to fit European specifications in 2015 when he purchased it.

It can be yours for £175,000.

