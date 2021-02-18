The Elimination Chamber might be the most intimidating bump on this year's Road to WrestleMania.

On Sunday night, 12 men will be setting foot inside the hellish structure.

In separate matches, five RAW stars will be challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, while the other six SmackDown contenders will be battling for a chance to face Roman Reigns later in the night.

While the women of WWE have managed to avoid a match inside the Elimination Chamber this year, RAW Women's Champion Asuka will still be in action.

As will Bobby Lashley, who defends his United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match.

The card for Sunday's PPV is certainly stacked with exciting matches from both brands, so let's get down to business.

Here's everything you need to know about Elimination Chamber 2021.

Date, time and venue:

Elimination Chamber will air live on Sunday, February 21. The card is scheduled to start at midnight UK time (7pm Eastern Time in the US).

This year's event is being held at Tropicana Field in Florida, inside the WWE ThunderDome, but due to the on-going pandemic, there will be no in-person attendance.

How to watch:

The pay-per-view will be shown live on the WWE Network.

As ever, it's free for new subscribers but after the 30-day trial, it costs £9.99 per month to continue.

Alternatively, Elimination Chamber is available to UK based fans on BT Sport Box Office.

Match card:

So far, five matches have been confirmed for the PPV (The card, as always, is subject to change):

Asuka (c) vs Lacey Evans (with Ric Flair) - Singles Match for the RAW Women's Championship

(c) vs (with Ric Flair) - Singles Match for the RAW Women's Championship Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs Keith Lee vs Riddle - Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship

(c) (with MVP) vs vs - Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship Drew McIntyre (c) vs AJ Styles vs Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton vs Sheamus vs Kofi Kingston - Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship

(c) vs vs vs vs vs - Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship Jey Uso vs Kevin Owens vs King Corbin vs Sami Zayn vs Cesaro vs Daniel Bryan - Elimination Chamber match for a Universal Championship match later in the night

vs vs vs vs vs - Elimination Chamber match for a Universal Championship match later in the night Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs SmackDown Elimination Chamber match winner - Singles Match for the Universal Championship

There are sure to be some bumps along The Road to WrestleMania 37 as some of WWE's top stars smash through Elimination Chamber on Sunday night.

