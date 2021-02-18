Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber on Sunday night.

The Tribal Chief will face the winner of a six-man match, which will take place inside the hellish structure.

Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, King Corbin, Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Daniel Bryan will all go to war inside the chamber to earn a shot at Roman's belt.

That title match, of course, must take place later in the night, giving the champion a rather significant advantage.

We will have to wait until Sunday to find out exactly who will become the new No.1 contender and each man will certainly expect to give Reigns a run for his money.

Some have even had monster rivalries with The Tribal Chief before - we're looking at you, Corbin and Owens!

But who are Roman's greatest ever rivals in WWE? Well, ahead of Elimination Chamber, 10 of them have been named. Check out the video below:

Yep, it's fair to say Reigns has had some pretty intense rivalries over the years. WWE have named his 10 biggest as the following:

10. Seth Rollins

9. Big Show

8. Kevin Owens

7. The Undertaker

6. Baron Corbin

5. John Cena

4. Bray Wyatt

3. Triple H

2. Braun Strowman

1. Brock Lesnar

You won't find many people arguing with that list!

Interestingly, two of The Tribal Chief's greatest rivals will be involved in the Elimination Chamber match on Sunday night.

Both Kevin Owens and King Corbin have a chance to win the match and face Reigns later on in the night.

KO, of course, is already involved in a bitter rivalry with the Universal Champion and that could continue on Sunday night.

Seeing the pair go at it once more after their brutal Last Man Standing Match at the Royal Rumble is certainly an interesting prospect.

However, three men that Reigns doesn't know too well - Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Daniel Bryan - all have just as much of a chance of challenging for the Universal Championship on Sunday.

