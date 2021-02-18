Kylian Mbappe is a seriously talented footballer.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar reminded the world on Tuesday evening why he's regularly touted as a future Ballon d'Or winner.

Mbappe scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 win away at Barcelona in the Champions League and it was one of the greatest individual performances the competition has ever seen.

It's led to an outpouring of praise for the 22-year-old superstar, with BT Sport pundit Joe Cole labelling the PSG man as "the best player in the world" after his display at Camp Nou.

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann was also highly complimentary of Mbappe's performance in his post-match interview.

"PSG has a great star for the future, who will be at the level of Leo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo," the Frenchman said.

Praise of the highest order and Mbappe's current goal record, which stands at 157 for club and country, suggests he has the potential to get near the level of Messi and Ronaldo in their primes.

However, it's still unlikely and former Rangers striker Ally McCoist has echoed that thought when discussing the comparisons currently being made about Mbappe and Messi.

"I'm not sure he will," McCoist said on talkSPORT in response to Griezmann's bold claim, which we highlighted above.

"I do not think for a minute Mbappe can do things with a ball that Messi can do. Messi's one of the greatest players that's ever lived on this earth.

"Mbappe's an excellent young player that will go on to be fantastic, there's a difference. If somebody's going to tell me Mbappe is going to outshine Messi as a football player, I would be staggered if that's the case.

"He'll go on to have a great career and he will be an absolutely top player. Are we writing Messi off!? This is annoying me! He's one of the best the planet has ever seen!"

McCoist is fuming and it's easy to understand why. Mbappe is a genius in his own right, but we cannot put him in the same bracket as Messi - yet.

The little Argentine has dominated the sport for close to 15 years, scoring goals at such a frightening rate that 40 in a season has become decidedly average for the great man.

Replicating that will be nigh on impossible for Mbappe, but football is full of surprises and it would be foolish to rule that out entirely given how talented the Frenchman is.

Good luck, Kylian.

