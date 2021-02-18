Chris Eubank has sat down with Piers Morgan to recall the horrifying time Michael Watson nearly died in the boxing ring.

Taking part in Morgan's 'Life Stories' series on ITV, the former boxer opens up about his life, which leads to some tough reflection on one of the sport's most darkest nights.

Back in September 1991, Chris Eubank and Michael Watson fought for the vacant WBO super middleweight title. The two had fought a couple months previous, resulting in a close Eubank majority decision.

They were both very popular names in British boxing and both hailed from London. Fans were very excited for the arranged rematch at White Hart Lane, but what happened next shocked the boxing world.

The fight was an absolute classic by all means, and in the 11th round - after Watson had dominated large periods of the fight - Chris Eubank threw a devastating uppercut which caused Watson to fall back into the ropes.

Shortly after the fight was waved off in the favour of Eubank in the final round, Watson suddenly collapsed and the need for medical attention was obvious.

Incredibly, there was no ambulance or paramedic at the event. After approximately eight minutes, doctors arrived.

A total of 28 minutes passed before Watson received treatment in a hospital neurosurgical unit. He spent a total 40 days in a coma and had six brain operations to remove a blood clot caused from the punch.

Watson miraculously recovered from his injuries and ended up winning a court case over the British Boxing Board of Control for fees of over one million pounds, due to negligence. The incident resulted in the BBBofC revising their rules so that paramedics are now always ringside and at any licensed event.

Thirty years later, Chris Eubank has now spoke of his pain and guilt over the infamous incident.

A brief preview clip of tonight's (Thursday 18) episode has been posted on Twitter by Eubank, which sees him admitting: "I don’t know whether I can even make sense of what happened… him having to go through what he’s gone through and to still be here.

"I can’t tell you how sorry I am. It’s the only regret in my career."

Thankfully, Watson has recovered well and holds no qualms over Eubank and the two remain close friends.

If you are a boxing fan, you CANNOT miss tonight's episode of Piers Morgan's Life Stories with none other than Chris Eubank.

Have tissues next to you, though, as it could get seriously emotional!

