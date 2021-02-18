Burnley latest news: Insight provided on player's contract future

With Burnley hardly being able to strengthen over the last two transfer windows, where their squad go from here will be hugely interesting.

Indeed, Transfermarkt note they have eight players out of contract in the summer and, while new owners are in tow, the fact they have reportedly loaded The Clarets with debt may not suggest they are gearing for a major summer spend, as hinted at by Daniel Storey on Monday's episode of the Totally Football Show Podcast.

So, it appears as if the club are at somewhat of a crossroads at the moment and, speaking about the future of one player in particular, The Athletic's Andy Jones has shared some interesting insight.

While replying to fans in the post-match match thread devoted to Burnley's draw with Fulham last night, Jones wrote of Robbie Brady's future at Turf Moor.

The Republic of Ireland international is one of eight players whose deal expires at the end of the season and has been linked with Celtic and Jones did suggest the 29-year-old could consider his options.

"Brady's contract situation is an interesting one. Burnley always have open lines of communication with players and agents," he wrote.

"It suggests discussions are on going which could mean demands from the player aren't been met by the club or Brady is considering his future, assessing what opportunities are available, playing time etc and whether to stay or go. It's a difficult one to judge."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Given the number of players out of contract at Turf Moor, it would make sense to try and extend Brady's deal. Even if just to up his value ahead of a potential sale.

Still a key member of the first-team squad having started 12 of his 19 Premier League appearances, replacing all the players who will see their deals expire in just a few months time would likely be an expensive process and signing someone to come in and perform a similar job to the Irishman would only add to that.

In the event of the club signing another right-sided attacker, keeping him would pad out the squad and potentially offer that new addition cover and competition in equal measure too.

According to FBRef, only two regular starters in their squad (Ashley Westwood and Dwight McNeil) offer more expected assists per 90 than Brady (0.08) which, while a fairly low figure, cannot be matched by anyone outside of those two to have started over 10 games.

Clearly, he's having a marked impact on Burnley's attacking play (even in a difficult season for that particular unit given they have scored only 18 goals) so there doesn't appear to be any need to get rid of him just yet.

In a summer that could see a lot of change, extending Brady's deal could help ensure some level of continuity.

