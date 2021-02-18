There’s currently a lot of talk around the gaming world regarding the new Call of Duty release, with confirmation that there will be a new instalment of the CoD series later this year.

There’s speculation that Sledgehammer Games will be at the forefront of developing the future CoD title. They were the developers for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Call of Duty: WWII.

They also provided support in developing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty: WWII was released back in 2017, and was a good instalment to the series. Not the best, but by no means should it be considered one of the worst.

On top of that, Activison have stated that they are extremely interested in continuing to capitalise on remakes and remastered games.

In an interview, Dennis Durkin – Activison’s chief financial officer – said: “We have a few things up our sleeves in terms of remastered content that will unveil in due course, which should provide further opportunity for us this year."

So, we know that Activision are interested in remastered games, but here is where it gets interesting in terms of the rumours.

On social platforms, Victor Z is a fairly well-known Call of Duty “leaker”, and is usually fairly accurate. Now, he has posted an image on Twitter of the Call of Duty: WWII cover, suggesting that the next CoD will be set in that period of history, too.

It could mean nothing, and the post could be completely irrelevant, but Victor Z has been correct in the past, so is a voice worth listening to.

However, there has also been a contrasting theory about the future release. Instead of World War II, the new game could take place in the Korean War – set between 1950 and 1953.

With the US supporting South Korea, and North Korea having the allies from China and the Soviet Union, there is a possibility that this could all be included in the new CoD release.

At the minute, it’s all just hearsay (for now), so we will have to sit tight and wait for some sort of official confirmation.

