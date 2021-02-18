For a while, it looked as if the 2020/21 Premier League title race was going to be once of the most exciting in the competition's history.

Then Manchester City decided to click into gear and it will now take a minor miracle to knock Pep Guardiola's star-studded side off top spot.

City are currently 10 points clear of bitter rivals Manchester United and have won every single game they've played in 2021.

But while Pep Guardiola's men have taken a seemingly unassailable lead in the race for English football's biggest prize, the battle for European football next season is hotting up.

Manchester United, Leicester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, West Ham, Aston Villa, Everton, Tottenham and Arsenal are all in with a shot of being in the top four come May.

Only 12 points separate United in second from Arsenal in tenth, that's how close things currently are in the top half of the Premier League table.

Guessing the final outcome of the top 10 is ridiculously tough, but the folks over at Sky Sports have given it a good go, positing the final result on their official Instagram page.

Their table is based on number of goals scored, number of goals conceded and how many points each team has won per game so far this season.

Let's take a look at the actual table ahead of Gameweek 25, followed by Sky Sports' prediction...

Current Premier League table

Sky Sports' prediction

Liverpool with no European football in 2021/22? That's what Sky Sports are predicting, although the Reds would still have a chance of making the Europa League depending on the winners of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup - which will probably be City.

United, Leicester and Chelsea occupy the three Champions League spots behind City, who have unsurprisingly been crowned hypothetical champions.

West Ham take the Europa League spot, with the Hammers four points clear of Jurgen Klopp's side despite an inferior goal difference.

So there you have it, three members of the Premier League's established 'top six' - Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal - are predicted to miss out on European football altogether.

Well, unless either member of that trio is victorious in either this season's Champions League or Europa League, which obviously can't be ruled out.

