What Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have done in their careers is nothing short of extraordinary.

Messi and Ronaldo have been the two best players in the world for much of the last 15 years.

Now 34 and 36 respectively, the Barcelona and Juventus star's continue to perform at an incredible level week after week.

But who is the better player?

That's a question that has been debated for some time and will be debated for many, many years to come.

Leon Bailey has now given his opinion on football's biggest debate.

The Leverkusen star has sided with Ronaldo when naming the greater player between the two.

Speaking to ESPN's Alexis Nunes, the Jamaican said: "I think [Lionel] Messi has been at one club for too long.

"The big difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi is Ronaldo has done great things in different teams and that's what makes him great.

"Obviously they are two great players but Ronaldo will always have that upper hand."

Bailey did have some kind words for Messi but doubled down on his thinking that Ronaldo is greater.

He continued: "I believe Messi is more talented than Ronaldo, but when it comes to more success, I would give that to Ronaldo 100 times."

That's a calculated approach by Bailey. You don't have to agree with his point but you can see where he's coming from.

Messi has dominated for Barcelona for so long but there will still be doubters until he has success abroad.

Bailey is clearly respectful of Messi's talents. But Ronaldo gets the edge as he's had success for four clubs rather than one.

Regardless of who you think is better, it's clear that they are two of the best players ever.

They are now coming to the end of their careers but it's been a pleasure to see them both dominate world football for the past 15 years.

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

News Now - Sport News