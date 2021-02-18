Everton eyeing deal for £25.9m-rated ace who would complete Ancelotti's midfield

Everton are continuing to pursue Adrien Rabiot, if new reports are to be believed.

The Toffees were first linked with the Juventus midfielder in the summer, as Carlo Ancelotti looked to reshape his squad ahead of his first full season.

It did not come to anything, though, with the former PSG man remaining in Italy.

However, Sport Witness now carries a report from Il Bianconero, claiming that the midfielder remains on Everton’s agenda.

They state that the club have opened talks with both Rabiot and his mother and agent, Veronique.

Rabiot worked with Ancelotti at PSG but he has been a regular for Juve this season, making 29 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and laying on two assists.

Juventus may stand in the way here, though, as they are set to demand a fee of €30m (£25.9m) for the France international.

That figure is said to be beyond Everton’s reach at this point but the Toffees are keen on a deal and are set to negotiate with Juve over a potential transfer.

Everton backed Ancelotti to the hilt in the summer, bringing in the likes of James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Ben Godfrey so this may be one to keep an eye on.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Rabiot is the defensive midfield presence that could take Everton to the next level.

He is a genuinely exceptional midfield player and has the ability to both break up play and distribute the ball effectively.

He averages 3.08 tackles per 90, according to fbref, along with 3.59 progressive passes received, a pass completion rate of 88.9%, 20.88 pressures, and 1.76 touches in the attacking penalty area.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

All of those statistics place Rabiot in the top 20% of midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues.

Even if they have to pay £25.9m, he would be a superb acquisition.

News Now - Sport News