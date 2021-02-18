Leicester players fined after breaking COVID-19 rules to host party

In today’s news, Leicester breach coronavirus protocols, Serena Williams gives an emotional interview, and Fara Williams exclusively reveals all to GiveMeSport Women.

Leicester City players fined for hosting party

FA Women’s Championship leaders Leicester City are at the centre of controversy as a number of their first team squad have been fined for attending a party last weekend, which broke COVID-19 protocols.

It’s believed up to 10 members of the team went to the party, hosted by one of the players. Two players from Women’s Super League side Birmingham City are also said to have attended the party.

Leicester have fined several members of the squad, but they are thought to be allowed to return to training later this week, assuming they test negative for COVID-19 first.

Speaking to the BBC, a spokesman for Leicester City said: "The club was extremely disappointed to learn of this breach, which had the potential to undermine the extensive work of club staff to provide our professional teams with safe environments in which to train and play.”

Leicester’s next match is at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday, 28th February.

Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams to reach second Australian Open Final

Naomi Osaka ended Serena Williams’ dream of lifting a 24th major trophy, as she defeated the 39-year-old in straight sets to reach the Australian Open Final.

Despite an early onslaught from Williams, who was bidding to equal Margaret Court’s record of Grand Slam titles, Osaka took control of the match and eventually ran out the 6-3 6-4 victor to set up a meeting with another American in Jennifer Brady.

It is now 20 matches unbeaten for Osaka, who is still yet to lose a Grand Slam final, and could win her fourth major on Saturday.

Williams, meanwhile, was tearful in her post-match press conference, after she waved the Rod Laver arena a long goodbye following her loss. Asked about her future, she responded “I don’t know. If I ever say farewell, I wouldn’t tell anyone.”

Pushed further by reporters on her unforced errors in the match, Williams was visibly tearful and proceeded to leave the room, exclaiming “I don’t know, I’m done.”

Fara Williams exclusively reveals how she is dealing with Nephrotic Syndrome

Speaking exclusively for the first time since revealing she’s suffering from a kidney condition known as Nephrotic Syndrome, Fara Williams revealed to GiveMeSport Women how she was in denial about her condition and why now was the time to open up.

Williams struggled to come to terms with the illness initially and has battled mentally with her physical appearance and her performances on the pitch.

U.S.A. strong favourites to retain the SheBelieves Cup

The sixth edition of the SheBelieves Cup gets underway in Florida tonight, as the U.S.A. bid for a fourth title.

Vlatko Andonovski's side will approach tonight’s game off the back of two wins in January, both of which came against Colombia.

Regular rivals Canada will be their first opponents tonight, after Brazil first take on Argentina. Over the course of the next week, all four teams will play each other once in a round-robin format.

France and England are the only two other teams to have lifted the trophy in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

Domestic fixtures confirmed for 2021 cricket season

The England and Wales Cricket Board have revamped this season’s domestic structure, with a new regional T20 competition beginning in June, featuring eight teams.

The tournament will be split into two groups of four and is due to begin on June 26th.

The Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy will also be contested again, as the Southern Vipers start their title defence against Loughborough when the tournament begins in May. The Vipers beat the Northern Diamonds in the inaugural edition of the trophy at Edgbaston last September.

The competition was introduced in 2020 following the postponement of the original domestic schedule, on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

