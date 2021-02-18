Newcastle target set for summer exit after club's big transfer decision

Newcastle United were linked with a move for Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes in the January transfer window.

The club, per Sport Witness, were reported to have tabled a bid worth £10m for the player, only to see it turned down by the Portuguese club.

Now, though, it appears that Sporting are laying the groundwork for a potential sale in the summer.

Portuguese outlet Record claims that the club have acquired the entirety of Nunes’ rights, having previously only owned 50%.

They have paid €450,000 (£389,729) to get those rights, and it means they will receive 100% of any future transfer. Had they sold to Newcastle in January, they would only have banked £5m.

The report states that the Magpies’ offer was rejected at the turn of the year because they are convinced Nunes will be worth considerably more in the summer window.

The 22-year-old only moved to Sporting in 2020 but he has become an established part of the first-team, making a total of 26 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and laying on two assists.

A central midfielder, Nunes is adept at playing in an attacking role as well as a defensive role.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is pretty smart from Sporting.

Aware of the interest but having kept hold of him, they have now taken steps to ensure they are protected if Newcastle do return with a new bid.

The Sport Witness report claims that the Magpies are likely to do just that in the summer as they bid to bolster Steve Bruce’s squad.

Nunes is currently valued at £4.5m by Transfermarkt but it feels inevitable that will rise if he continues to play and impress in Sporting’s midfield.

Newcastle may well have missed the boat; he is only likely to become more and more expensive.

