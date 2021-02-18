Gareth Bale has been underwhelming this season for Spurs.

The Welshman has been unable to produce his best form and often finds himself on the bench in Premier League games.

But he was in the starting line-up for Spurs' Europa League game against Wolfsberger AC on Thursday evening.

And he had a very encouraging first-half.

The 31-year-old assisted Son Heung-min's opener. Bale ran down the right and his cross was put into the net by the South Korean.

He found himself on the scoresheet shortly after. And he did so in style.

Bale embarrassed a defender with a brilliant chop in the Austrian side's box.

He then showed great composure to curl his effort into the top corner and double Spurs' lead in the process.

That is vintage Gareth Bale. You've got to question why the defender decided to commit himself there but full credit to the Welshman for taking full advantage.

That goal meant Bale has now scored and assisted in the same game for Spurs for the first time since April 2013.

He's been nowhere near his best this season but that's just a reminder of what he is capable of.

Let's hope he can build on his first-half performance. He's a real talent when he's at his best and Spurs will fly up the Premier League table if he rediscovers his form.

Jose Mourinho's side went into the half-time break 3-0 up after Lucas Moura scored a lovely solo goal.

There's still a long way to go in this Europa League tie, but it already seems that Spurs will cruise through to the last-16 of the competition.

