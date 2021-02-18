Everton's stance on Moise Kean revealed by Fabrizio Romano

Everton outcast Moise Kean has been in excellent form at Paris Saint-Germain this season.

The Ligue 1 giants raised eyebrows when they signed Kean on the back of a tepid maiden campaign in the Premier League, but Kean's return of 16 goals in 29 games has provided hefty vindication for their decision.

His most recent strike arrived in PSG's 4-1 demolition of Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Tuesday night, which prompted speculation regarding his future at his parent club.

Carlo Ancelotti's reliance on Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been laid bare in Everton's last two outings.

The Toffees have lost back-to-back Premier League games against Fulham and Manchester City and managed to score just one goal.

Over the course of the season, meanwhile, their win percentage stands at 52% with Calvert-Lewin in the starting XI compared to 42% without, per Soccerbase.

Perhaps Kean is the answer to that problem.

Though it remains to be seen whether the 20-year-old has any interest of fighting for his place at Everton next season, reports from reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano indicate that the club will strive to keep him at Goodison Park.

While speaking on the Here We Go podcast football's go-to journalist for all things transfer related claimed that the club see him as a star of the 2021/22 season.

“I’m 100 percent sure that Everton will fight for Kean, or receive €60 or €70 million or keep the player.

“Ancelotti is a big fan of Moise Kean. In my opinion, they are planning for him as the star for next season.”

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

The fact that Kean, who signed for Everton in a deal worth up to £27.5m in 2019, is being touted with an exit in the region of €60-€70m (£52-£60.6m) shows just how rapidly his stock has risen at PSG.

However, Romano's suggestion that Everton will fight to keep Kean at the club bodes well for the club's ambitions.

His debut season after arriving from Juventus was a disappointing one, but the transition to Premier League football is historically fraught with difficulty and there's ample evidence to suggest he deserves a proper opportunity to prove himself in 2021/22.

If the Toffees want to realise their European ambitions, then they cannot continue to rely solely on Calvert-Lewin to lead the line.

Ancelotti must do everything he can to convince the eight-cap Italy international to stay at Everton in the summer.

