Arsenal have "strong interest" in 18 y/o prodigy with three Ligue 1 goals

Elye Wahi may not be a name that is familiar to you.

The 18-year-old left winger is making waves in France, though, as he continues his breakthrough season at Montpellier in 2020/21.

He only turned 18 in January, but Wahi already has eight first-team appearances under his belt.

Indeed, in Ligue 1 this season, he has already scored three goals, against Monaco, Lens, and Lyon, and has also been capped at both U17 and U16 level by France.

And now he’s being linked with a big move.

Sport Witness carries a report from French journalist Cedric Drouet, who works for DAZN, and he claims that Wahi is attracting plenty of admirers.

One of them is Arsenal, with Drouet claiming they have “shown strong interest” in signing the Montpellier prodigy.

He is so young, he does not even have a Transfermarkt value, but one has to assume he would attract a major fee if his form continues.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Give the lad time!

Wahi has only just made his first-team breakthrough and is clearly revelling in the chance he has been given.

In Ligue 1, he’s scoring goals and is confounding defences but that may largely be down to the fact that opposition defences haven’t yet cottoned onto how to stop him.

Signing a player after half a season of good performances is a recipe for disaster.

It would make sense for Arsenal’s scouts to keep a very close eye on the teenager, but any move should almost certainly wait.

