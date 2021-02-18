Manchester City and Liverpool are reportedly involved in a four-way transfer race to sign Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The 22-year-old stole the headlines earlier this week with a masterclass display in the Champions League.

Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the Camp Nou to help PSG secure a 4-1 win over Barcelona in the first-leg of their last-16 tie as Mauricio Pochettino's side put one foot firmly in the next round of the Champions League.

It was the type of performance that drew gushing praise across the media, leaving fans in little doubt that Mbappe is the successor to a throne that has been occupied by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the best part of 15 years.

But it also led to fresh speculation regarding his future in the game.

Indeed, a report from French media outlet Le Parisien has provided some insight into his future in the capital.

With Mbappe's contract due to expire in June 2022, the jet-heeled attacker will either leave the club or extend his current deal in the summer amid concerns that he could leave for nothing upon the expiration of his contract.

The report goes on to claim that four clubs are interested in signing him, namely Man City, Liverpool, Real Madrid and, in the event that Ronaldo were to leave, Juventus.

According to Le Parisien, PSG would demand €200m (£173m) for Mbappe's signature and the player would be looking for a contract that exceeds €30m per-year.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Those are frightening figures for any interested party but it's difficult to argue with his valuation.

Mbappe has been in typically prolific form this season, scoring 21 goals in 29 games while also providing nine assists for his teammates.

With Sergio Aguero's future hanging in the balance as he edges towards the expiration of his current deal in June 2021, City are likely to be in the market for a new forward and, perhaps with the exception of Erling Haaland, there's no better player in world football for them to consider recruiting.

Liverpool, meanwhile, need to freshen up their revered front line of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, with all three set to have turned 29 by mid-June.

Financing a deal will undoubtedly be problematic given City and Liverpool have almost gone an entire year without receiving any money through gate receipts, but if there's a player worth breaking the bank for it's Mbappe.

Until he signs a new deal with PSG, his future is bound to be a major topic of interest in football media.

