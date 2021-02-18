Fantasy Football: The top five FPL captain picks for GW25

GW25 brings lots of potential for more points this weekend, with another two teams heading into a double game week, with Leeds United and Southampton both playing twice.

However, the likes of Chelsea, Leicester City and Manchester United all have favourable fixtures, making this week's captain choice a tough decision.

Therefore, we take a look at the five best choices for you to select as your captain in GW25, with four strikers and one midfielder within our selection...

Patrick Bamford - Leeds United (£6.8m)

Leeds United's main man heads into a double game week in good form. The 27-year-old has scored two goals and assisted three in his last four games. His season tally is now 12 goals and eight assists, but he is selected by a massive 54% of FPL managers.

Leeds have struggled for consistent form over the last few weeks, losing their latest match 4-2 against Arsenal. However, a large part of this is due to their defence rather than attack; they have scored the sixth-highest amount of goals out of any team this season.

Bamford faces two teams in GW25 who have also struggled defensively in recent weeks. Both Wolves (A) and Southampton (H) are below them in the table.

His performance against Southampton will especially be one to watch, with the Saints winless in six league matches, conceding 14 goals in their last three games. This makes Bamford a great captain option this weekend.

Danny Ings - Southampton (£8.4m)

Despite Southampton's poor run of form, frontman Danny Ings is finally finding himself back on the score sheet. After scoring only one goal in nine matches, he has now scored in two consecutive games and looks to be near his best again.

His goal against Wolves at the weekend was his eighth of the season, and he has assisted three times as well. The 28-year-old has been the Saints' main scoring threat for the past couple of years and will need his scoring abilities if they want to get out of this rut.

Southampton face a tough test on Saturday, against a Chelsea side (H) who are unbeaten since Thomas Tuchel took charge and have kept five clean sheets in their last six outings.

But after scoring against the Blues back in October, Ings will be confident he can continue finding the back of the net. They then travel to Leeds (A), who have the second-worst defensive record in the league this season, which promises lots of potential for FPL points.

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool (£12.6m)

Like Southampton, Liverpool too have been in poor form. The Premier League champions have now lost three league games in a row and have only won two of their last 10. With that being said, from an FPL perspective, Mohamed Salah has been one of the most in form FPL players.

Despite his team's poor performances, he has scored four goals in their last four league games and even grabbed one against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday night. He is now the Premier League's top scorer with 17 goals, despite Liverpool dropping down to 5th in the table.

The Egypt international now prepares for a must-win game in GW25 - the Merseyside derby. Everton too have been out of form, having just lost 2-0 to Fulham, which could mean this is the perfect opportunity for Salah to continue his good scoring performances.

Timo Werner - Chelsea (£9.2m)

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has been magnificent since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel last month. The Blues are still unbeaten with him in charge and have won their last five matches in all competitions.

Werner finally got his long-awaited goal against Newcastle at the weekend, his first in 15 league appearances. He has now got four-goal contributions in his last three games and seems to be back on track.

Werner faces a Southampton team that are winless in their last six and have conceded 14 goals in their last three games. This is a great opportunity for Werner to continue his scoring form and re-gain any confidence lost under Frank Lampard.

Jamie Vardy - Leicester City (£10.1m)

Leicester's star striker Jamie Vardy marked his first start in the league since his hernia operation with a goal in the Foxes' 3-1 win over Liverpool last weekend.

After missing three Premier League games he looks to be back to his normal self, and there are plenty of chances coming up for him to find more goals. He already has 10 this season and looks to be a worthwhile investment as a captain for GW25.

Leicester face rivals Aston Villa on Sunday, a side that has shown a lot of inconsistency over the past couple of months.

A poor performance resulted in a 0-0 draw to Brighton at the weekend, and they have now only won three games in their last 10 in all competitions. Vardy could be a great differential captain option for your FPL team in GW25 as a result.

