Manchester United produced a brilliant performance as they comfortably beat Real Sociedad in their Europa League last-32 first-leg tie in Spain.

Sociedad are going well in La Liga.

They are currently fifth in Spain's top tier and are fighting for a place in next season's Champions League.

But United made them look very ordinary at the Anoeta Stadium.

Bruno Fernandes was at his imperious best once again and he opened the scoring in Spain.

The Portuguese midfielder capatlised on a defensive mix-up and put his side in the lead after 27 minutes.

Fernandes doubled his tally 12 minutes after half-time as he capped off a lovely United move.

Marcus Rashford made it 3-0 shortly after, before Daniel James scored in the last minute of normal time to complete the scoring.

It was a very pleasing day for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United.

Eric Bailly made his start for United in a month after being out of action for the last six games.

And he produced a decent display as United kept a clean sheet.

While Bailly is a highly talented defender, he is very popular among United fans for his antics on the pitch.

He does some ridiculous stuff and he emphasised that point in the 70th minute against Sociedad.

The Ivorian defender went up for a corner and attempted an audacious scissor-kick.

Unsurprisingly, he did not make contact with the ball. Watch the moment below:

It wouldn't have counted anyway given the referee had already blown his whistle for a foul. But just imagine if that rocketed in the top corner.

It was a moment that went down well with United fans and you can view some of the reaction below.

You've got to remember that Bailly has missed four of the last six games through injury but, on his return, he's flying through the air trying to score a goal.

Never change, Eric.

United now have one foot in the last-16 of the Europa League. They will be looking to finish the job when they welcome Sociedad to Old Trafford next week.

News Now - Sport News