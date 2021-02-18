Sheffield Wednesday latest news: Pressure mounting in regards to two players

In a season full of blows for Sheffield Wednesday, recent reports linking Liam Shaw away serve as another dose of unwelcome news.

With the academy graduate strongly linked with a move up to Celtic at the end of the season as a result of his expiring contract, The Owls could lose out on a player they reportedly fought hard to keep.

Indeed, according to The Athletic, the pressure could now be on for Wednesday.

They suggest there is a growing need to tie the likes of Adam Reach and Massimo Luongo down to new deals.

With the pair also out of contract this summer and next respectively, the idea of losing them at the end of the season would deprive the club of two of their most experienced key players, potentially only adding to the seemingly constant sense of change engulfing Wednesday.

After all, they have already gone through two managers this season and recent comments from Alan Nixon on Twitter in regards to their search for a third boss suggest at some muddled thinking behind the scenes, with two different shortlists thought to have been worked on.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It's imperative Wednesday convince Reach and Luongo to stay.

During a campaign in which the club have struggled for goals, only two players (Callum Paterson and Barry Bannan) have contributed towards more of Wednesday's tally than Reach (6), all while he's been shunted into a number of different positions.

According to Transfermarkt's positional data, the 28-year-old has played in eight different berths this season alone, ranging from a central striking position all the way to left-back.

Luongo, meanwhile, isn't out of contract until 2022 but Shaw's likely departure already depletes The Owls' options in defensive midfield.

Should he not be willing to commit his future to the cause, this summer will be the only opportunity left to sell him at a reasonable value and, considering he's made the most tackles per game out of anyone in the squad (via WhoScored), his potential exit would leave a gaping hole defensively.

Wednesday certainly have some work to do.

