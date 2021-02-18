Arsenal leading chase for Championship teenager who rejected new deal

Bournemouth youngster Ajani Burchall seems set to leave the club.

The 16-year-old made his debut for the club in December, when he came off the bench to play the final three minutes of the clash with Huddersfield Town, a 5-0 win.

In the process, he became Bournemouth’s third-youngest player in their history but he has rejected a new scholarship deal at the club, per The Sun.

That means he is poised to leave and the newspaper claims that Arsenal are currently leading the chase to secure his signature.

The Bermudian winger is still at school and while there is interest from a number of Premier League clubs, the Gunners are at the head of the queue.

Burchall is capable of playing on either flank and Bournemouth would be due a fee if he did move this summer.

That would be settled by a tribunal, in much the same way Liverpool were ordered to pay a record fee to Fulham for Harvey Elliott.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a good strategy for Arsenal to adopt.

The Sun claims that the club will be forced to cut costs in the summer transfer window and a deal to bring in a player like Burchall makes all the sense in the world.

They will not have to pay a big fee and will be able to shape his growth and progression into the first-team.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

It is a low-risk, high-reward strategy.

They could have a star on their hands; if they don’t, they are not out of pocket.

News Now - Sport News