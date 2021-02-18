Fantasy Football: Time to bring Timo Werner back into your FPL team?

Since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea have been in unstoppable form. They are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions and have kept five clean sheets in that time.

However, there is one player especially that has shone under the new boss - their £45m summer signing Timo Werner (£9.2m - FPL). After a tough start to life in London, it looks as though Chelsea fans are beginning to see what all the fuss was about.

He is currently owned by 11.9% of FPL managers, suggesting that he is already attracting more attention in FPL since Tuchel's arrival. The German has put in good performances in all of his matches this month, and so we look at why he could be worth investing in for the next few game week's...

Why invest in Timo Werner?

After scoring four goals in his first eight games, Werner was beginning to impress former manager Frank Lampard with his prowess in front of goal. But after GW8, he went on a 14-game run without finding the back of the net.

Despite accruing five assists during this time, many FPL managers dropped him for more consistent Premier League goalscorers. But since his first start under Tuchel against Burnley, he now has three assists and one goal in his last three games - breaking his scoring duck.

Across his last four Premier League outings, the striker has taken the most shots and produced the most key passes in the Chelsea team. This only highlights his desire to make an impact within the team, whether he is scoring or assisting.

It seems like he and the new boss have a good connection, too. Since starting against Burnley at the end of January he has started every league game, playing a full 90 minutes on three occasions.

Werner is also flourishing when playing just in behind a lone striker, where he can work off on the left to create opportunities for himself and the team.

He will definitely be a good addition to your FPL team ahead of GW25, as the Blues prepare to face a Southampton side that has conceded 14 goals in their last three games. They have lost their last six league games as well, making this a favourable fixture for both Chelsea and Werner.

The Blues then face Manchester United (H) and Everton (H) but, despite being good sides, they have both struggled defensively in recent weeks.

Leeds United (A), West Brom (H), Crystal Palace (A) and then Brighton (H) follow, leaving lots of room for Werner to continue his scoring form.

Is he worth the risk?

It is still too early to predict where Chelsea will end up this season, as most new managers experience an initial 'bounce' when they take over at a new club.

However Werner seems to have turned a corner and now that he has ended his goal drought, we should expect the rest to come flooding in. The manager has shown faith in him, which means he could be a good investment going forward for your FPL team.

There are, of course, other in-form forward options right now. For a similar price, Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) and Harry Kane (£11.0m) could be good options, with Werner costing £9.2m. The likes of Patrick Bamford (£6.9m) and Danny Ings (£8.4m) are also in form and are far cheaper.

Out of all of those options, however, Timo Werner seems like the one that could bring you most attacking returns across a longer period of time. Favourable fixtures, as well as good form, means that he should definitely be worth considering ahead of upcoming game week's.

