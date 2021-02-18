Everton transfer news: Journalist suggests club could be keen on England man

While it's hard to be down about Everton at the moment despite their recent blips, one thing has been painfully evident this season.

Frankly, there is an overreliance on Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Outside of the England international, no one has scored more than five goals and the fact they only had two shots on target against strugglers Fulham (via WhoScored) without him does hint at some major problems in sharing the attacking burden around the team.

Obviously, the signing of Josh King will have been with a view to do exactly that but, according to notable journalist Pete O'Rourke, the Norway international might not be the only former Manchester United youngster on the club's radar.

Indeed, speaking to Dean Jones on yesterday's edition of the Touchline Talk Podcast, he suggested Everton could yet cast keen eyes on Jesse Lingard following his successful stint on loan at West Ham United.

When asked by Jones whether or not The Hammers would be the only side looking to sign the 28-year-old at the end of his loan deal, O'Rourke hinted Carlo Ancelotti's side could be interested.

"I'm sure Everton will be keeping a close eye on him, they've held a long-term interest in Jesse Lingard," he said from the 11:40 mark onwards.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

While clearly not so much as direct cover for Calvert-Lewin in the central striking berth, Lingard's form at West Ham has shown him to be a palpable source of goals.

Having already contributed towards three in as many games under David Moyes, WhoScored also note he's having more shots per game (3.7) than anyone in the Everton squad has mustered all season.

Though that may level out over more appearances, Lingard has historically proven to be someone willing to shoot. Even during a difficult season last time out, his average of 1.8 in the Europa League would see him rank third overall in Ancelotti's side this season.

Someone capable of adding firepower to his side in a number of different positions, his rebirth at West Ham suggests more is to come from Lingard.

