Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has found some form in recent weeks.

The Gabonese striker has scored six goals in his last six games for Arsenal.

In his last Premier League game, he notched a brilliant hat-trick in a 4-2 victory over Leeds.

But he didn't have his shooting boots on early against Benfica.

Aubameyang was, of course, in the starting line-up for Arsenal's Europa League last-32 first-leg tie in Portugal.

But he spurned a golden opportunity to break the deadlock for his side.

Aubameyang found himself a few yards out and with the goal at his mercy.

All he had to do was tap the ball into the net. It really did look harder to miss than score.

But the former Dortmund striker could only skew his effort wide in what was a dismal miss.

He won't want to watch that again.

Aubameyang is an incredible striker who has been in great form recently.

But someone of his standard should be burying that.

More to follow...

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

News Now - Sport News