Bielsa in the dark over Leeds injury woes as tough run of fixtures looms

Leeds United face a busy run of fixtures.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have enjoyed an excellent season to date and are currently safely ensconced in 11th, 13 points clear of the relegation zone.

They will surely be playing Premier League football next season and they are casting their eyes up the table rather than down it.

However, they face a run that will see them play Wolves, Southampton, and Aston Villa across eight days.

It is imperative, then, that they are operating at full strength but Bielsa claims he is in the dark over possible returns for Rodrigo Moreno and Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips missed the defeat to Arsenal at the weekend, while Rodrigo has missed the last three games with a groin strain.

Bielsa, though, says he is uncertain when the pair will be back.

Speaking to reporters, as quoted by TeamTalk, he said: “I could not give you a sure answer.

“If I tell you no they won’t play, one could make it for one of those games. If I tell you yes, I can’t say with certainty.

“Sometimes a response which seems like a formality is the only way I can answer because it’s subject to how they evolve.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Phillips is definitely the most important of the two here.

He is the midfield lynchpin and is the base from which Leeds build the majority of their attacks.

He averages 1.72 interceptions per game, via fbref, 2.29 blocks, and 2.23 clearances, all of which are statistics that place him in the top 10% of players in Europe’s top five leagues.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

Rodrigo, by comparison, can be replaced by Patrick Bamford, who makes up for his absence with skilful running and excellent control.

Phillips leaves a gap that is not so easily filled.

News Now - Sport News