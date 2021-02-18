Man United were willing to offer £132k-per-week net deal to sign Kingsley Coman

A report from Germany has revealed how much Manchester United were willing to pay Kingsley Coman to complete a switch to Old Trafford last summer.

The 24-year-old star bagged eight goals and seven assists in 38 games for Bayern Munich last season and also scored the winning goal in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

It was another impressive campaign for a player who, with the exception of 2016/17, has been consistent since he broke through at Bayern in the 2015/16 season.

His form over the years commanded interest from Man United last summer, and a report from German media outlet SportBild has provided an insight into a deal that ultimately never came to fruition.

The report claims that United made it clear to Coman's entourage that they would be willing to offer a contract worth a net total of €8 million (£6.9m).

That roughly equates to £132k-per-week, which is a mammoth total after tax deductions.

Considering earnings over £150k-per-year are taxed at a rate of 45%, the deal offered for Coman would have been in the region of £255k-per-week before tax.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

United were clearly serious about their desire to sign Coman.

The size of the salary on offer was gargantuan even for a club of United's stature.

According to Bild's revelation, Coman would have become the third-highest earner at Old Trafford after David de Gea and Paul Pogba, who pocket weekly earnings of £375k and £290k respectively, per Spotrac.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with a move for Jadon Sancho last summer, but it's clear that they were seriously contemplating alternative targets as they aimed to add a world-class winger to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's roster of players.

Having bagged six goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions so far this season, Coman has clearly not been unsettled by the concrete interest from United.

