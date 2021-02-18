"Would score 40 to 50 goals" - Kane backed to make huge switch away from Spurs

Harry Kane leaving Tottenham Hotspur is a topic that seems to be discussed with more and more regularity.

The England captain is, of course, a genuinely world-class striker and the questions often revolve around whether or not Spurs can give him what he deserves.

Will they win a trophy with him at the club? Is he wasting his time?

These questions have surfaced again this week, with Jose Mourinho’s side struggling domestically.

They are currently ninth in the Premier League and six points off the top four, albeit with a game in hand.

The Daily Mail has even made the claim that Spurs have placed a price tag on their prized asset: £150m.

Both Manchester United and Manchester City are touted as potential suitors and Kevin Campbell, the former Arsenal striker, believes that the Spurs star would score plenty at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “Let me tell you, if Harry Kane was in Manchester City’s team he would score 40 to 50 goals a season because they lay them on a plate.

“It’s chance after chance. They lay it on a plate for a striker.”

Kane has scored 21 goals this season in all competitions and Campbell believes he should seriously consider his future if Spurs fail to win a trophy this season.

They are in the EFL Cup final, and they will play City at Wembley in April.

“It is going to be interesting to see what happens with Kane in the summer. I think Harry Kane needs to look at himself if they do not win anything this season and I do not mean that disrespectfully.

“I am telling you, he probably has one big move in him. He is going to have to have a serious look at himself.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is probably right from Campbell.

City will be in the market for a proper No.9 in the striker, with Sergio Aguero ageing, and the Mail claiming that Kane will inevitably be on the shortlist.

And it should strike fear into the hearts of Spurs fans.

Winning the Carabao Cup is unlikely to be enough to keep him at the club, as a player of his talent should be fighting for the Premier League and the Champions League.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

Under Jose Mourinho, Spurs are unlikely to do either.

A move to City would also allow Kane to keep scoring Premier League goals, and potentially break Alan Shearer’s record haul.

It’s not a far-fetched idea.

News Now - Sport News