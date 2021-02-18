"It will be difficult" - Pundit claims Spurs face battle to land £10.8m-rated PL star

Ezri Konsa seems to be winning admirers.

The Aston Villa defender has been in excellent form this season and has played a key role in the rise of Dean Smith’s side.

Indeed, he has made 20 appearances in the Premier League, only missing the opening game of the season and the encounters with Burnley and West Bromwich Albion.

The 23-year-old has been so good, The Athletic have claimed that both Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are interested in a move to sign the former England U21 international.

And Paul Robinson, the former Spurs goalkeeper, believes he is more than ready to make the move to north London, though he believes the club would struggle to extricate him from Villa Park.

Villa paid £12m to sign Konsa back in 2019 following some equally stellar performances for Championship side Brentford.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said: “Konsa could definitely step up to one of the top six clubs.

“But I think any club would find it extremely difficult to get him out of Aston Villa at the moment, the way they are playing. They have been fantastic this season. Dean Smith signed so well in the summer and he has got that team well organised.

“Jack Grealish and Tyrone Mings signing new deals also bodes really well. In Grealish, we are talking about one of the best players in the Premier League. If he wants to stay at Villa, why wouldn’t Konsa? There is clearly a draw there, an appeal there so it will not be easy to get a player away from Aston Villa.

“It will be difficult for Liverpool and Tottenham to find top centre-halves who are available.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Robinson makes a good point.

Grealish was heavily linked with a move away from Villa in the summer but eventually opted to stay and his loyalty has been rewarded with a rise up the table.

In Konsa, Villa have a highly athletic defender who reads the game excellently, and he has formed a terrific partnership with Mings at the heart of their backline.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

He is valued at £10.8m by Transfermarkt but one has to think he would command a higher price than that, especially if both Spurs and Liverpool were to make formal approaches.

He has a contract until 2023, too, meaning Villa are under no pressure whatsoever to move him on.

News Now - Sport News