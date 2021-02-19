Mason Greenwood is a special talent.

The English youngster, 19, is showing signs that he could be world-class in the future.

Man United think highly of him and they made sure to tie him down to a long-term deal earlier this week.

Greenwood signed a new four-and-a-half year contract on Tuesday worth £75,000-per-week, according to The Times.

That sees him commit to the club until 2025. There is also an option of a further year.

On the back of Greenwood's new contract, how does he compare to other high earning Englishmen in the Premier League?

Using figures provided by Spotrac, we've listed the 25 highest-paid Englishmen in the Premier League below.

Greenwood just misses out on a spot in the top 25...

25. Nathaniel Clyne - £80,769-per-week

24. Mason Mount - £88,462-per-week

23. Aaron Wan-Bissaka - £90,000-per-week

22. Adam Lallana - £90,385-per-week

=20. Ross Barkley - £91,667-per-week

=20. Reece James - £91,667-per-week

19. Jared Bowen - £96,154-per-week

=16. John Stones - £100,000-per-week

=16. Dean Henderson - £100,000-per-week

=16. Dele Alli - £100,000-per-week

15. Jordan Pickford - £100,160-per-week

=13. James Maddison - £110,000-per-week

=13. Kyle Walker - £110,000-per-week

=9. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - £120,000-per-week

=9. Luke Shaw - £120,000-per-week

=9. Callum Hudson-Odoi - £120,000-per-week

=9. Jack Grealish - £120,000-per-week

=6. James Milner - £140,000-per-week

=6. Jordan Henderson - £140,000-per-week

=6. Jamie Vardy - £140,000-per-week

5. Harry Maguire - £162,775-per-week

4. Ben Chilwell - £190,000-per-week

=2. Harry Kane - £200,000-per-week

=2. Marcus Rashford - £200,000-per-week

1. Raheem Sterling - £300,000-per-week

Sterling is comfortably the highest-paid Englishman plying his trade in the Premier League right now.

He earns an incredible £100,000-per-week more than Rashford and Kane, who share second spot.

Maguire has been criticised this season but he makes the top five, just ahead of Liverpool duo Milner and Henderson.

Hudson-Odoi is only 20 years old but he cracks the top 10, earning the same amount as established stars Shaw and Grealish.

In total, 16 English players earn £100,000-per-week or more, with United's back-up goalkeeper among those.

News Now - Sport News