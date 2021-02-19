Wilfried Zaha has become the first Premier League player to say that they will no longer take the knee.

Last week, the Crystal Palace winger said how taking the knee was 'degrading'.

He has now reiterated that point while speaking to the Financial Times' Business of Football summit on Thursday.

He added that he wanted to stop taking the knee and instead stand tall.

"I feel like taking a knee is degrading," he said, per the Telegraph. "Growing up, my parents just let me know that I should just be proud to be black, no matter what. I just think we should stand tall.

“Taking the knee now, we do it before games and sometimes people forget that we have to do it before games and people pass the ball before and think 'oh.

“I think the meaning behind the whole thing is becoming something that we just do now. That’s not enough. I’m not going to take the knee, I’m not going to wear Black Lives Matter on the back of my shirt, because it feels like it’s a target.

"We are trying to say we are equal but these things are not working anyway. I think we should just stand tall and now I don’t really tend to speak on racism aspects because I’m not here just to tick boxes.

"Unless there’s change, don’t ask me about it. Unless action is going to happen I don’t want to hear about it.”

Zaha's comments come a week after Brentford announced that they will no longer take the knee before matches.

They were true to their word before their 2-0 loss to Barnsley last weekend.

Zaha is currently injured and it is unknown how long he will be injured for.

