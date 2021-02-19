Manchester United fans hoping to see Amad Diallo make his first-team debut against Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night were granted their wish by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer late in the second half.

The exciting 18-year-old, who joined the Red Devils from Atalanta last month in a deal worth an initial £19 million, replaced Mason Greenwood in the 83rd minute in Turin.

United were already 3-0 up and cruising at the time thanks to two goals from Bruno Fernandes, and another from Marcus Rashford.

Diallo had minimal time to make an impression but still managed to catch the eye.

The teenager, who looked a cut above on his two recent appearances for United’s Under-23s, appeared to be full of confidence and certainly wasn’t overawed by the occasion.

Diallo was on the pitch for 12 minutes but, according to @StatmanDave on Twitter, managed to record more dribbles during that brief period of time than any other forward on the pitch.

Impressive stuff from the youngster.

Furthermore, he didn't misplace a single pass, according to Squawka.

United went on to add one more goal to their tally in the 90th minute through Dan James. A 4-0 aggregate lead means there’s a good chance we’ll see Diallo from the start when the two sides meet for next week’s second leg.

Meanwhile, United fans have been sharing a short video of Diallo’s best moments from his debut.

You can watch it here…

Despite the fact he was only on the pitch for 12 minutes, this little taster has made fans more excited to see more of the Ivorian winger over the coming weeks.

"He's getting closer and closer to his minutes by the day," Solskjaer told BT Sport in his post-match press conference.

"That is why we felt towards the end when we were 3-0 up to go and let him enjoy his first 10 minutes for the club."

Club captain Harry Maguire congratulated the starlet on Twitter...

Former Man Utd midfielder Paul Scholes, meanwhile, said of the debutant: “He looks a talented player.

"He's got real talent, a nice left foot. Is he quick? I'm not too sure I haven't seen that yet.

"Creative player, very young at 18. Give him time and hopefully he can do."

1 of 30 Can you name this famous football stadium? London Stadium Red Bull Arena Etihad Stadium Estadio do Dragao

News Now - Sport News