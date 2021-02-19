Manchester City tried to sign Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman as part of the deal that saw Leroy Sane leave the club in 2020.

Sane eventually departed the Etihad Stadium for Bayern following a long-drawn out transfer saga, a move that spelled the end of a brilliant four-year stint in Manchester.

The Germany international was hugely influential in City's 2018 Premier League title win, while he also scored what proved to be a championship-winning goal in a heavyweight bout with Liverpool during the run-in to the 2019 title.

City sold Sane for a fee of £54.8m, but they were reportedly willing to exchange the gazelle-like winger for one of Bayern's most talented wide players.

Indeed, a report published by German media outlet Bild has revealed that City offered Bayern a swap Sane for Coman before they eventually settled on the aforementioned fee.

The report doesn't reveal if such an agreement was ever close to fruition, but it's intriguing to note that a rarely-seen swap deal could have taken place between two of world football's behemoth clubs.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Given Pep Guardiola worked closely with Coman during his time at Bayern, it's hardly surprising to learn that the Catalonian was interested in a reunion.

Coman, who is valued at £49.5m by Transfermarkt, was handed his senior debut by Guardiola at 19 years of age and he went on to make 35 appearances under his tutelage, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists in the process.

That's a stunning return for such a young player, and his auspicious opening to his career gave an insight into what loomed on the horizon.

Now 24, Coman has made 185 appearances for Bayern and scored in the winning goal in the final of the 2019/20 Champions League to clinch the most coveted trophy in the game for the Bavarian giants.

He would have been an excellent addition to City's roster of attacking players.

News Now - Sport News