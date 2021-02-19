Big update on Cavani's Man Utd future ahead of summer transfer window

Edinson Cavani has been a revelation at Manchester United.

The veteran striker arrived at the end of the summer transfer window in what was seen by many as a last-minute panic buy.

However, he has confounded his critics to enjoy a genuinely key role in the club’s season as they attempt to challenge Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

In 17 appearances in the Premier League this season, he has scored six goals, including three in his last six games.

It appeared a given to many observers, then, that United would trigger the option they have to keep him at the club next season.

But Sport Witness now carries a report from South American outlet Ole claiming that he may actually look to leave the club and join Boca Juniors.

The extension will depend on Cavani’s desire to stay and the report claims that while he is enjoying some excellent displays for United, he hasn’t adapted that well to life in Manchester.

Ole claim that he could move to Boca and be just five hours from his house, with the only reason for him to remain in Europe coming in the form of his children from his first marriage. They live in Naples.

This seems surprising when one takes it on a purely sporting level.

United are a gigantic club in comparison to Boca but if one drills down, it becomes all that more understandable.

Cavani turned 34 this month and he is approaching the twilight of his career.

If it is simply down to comfort and the commute, a move to Boca would actually make all the sense in the world; this is one to keep an eye on.

