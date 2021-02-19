Harry Kane has been mooted with a potential summer switch to Paris Saint-Germain in light of Mauricio Pochettino's early success in the French capital.

Kylian Mbappe stole the headlines with a stunning hat-trick at the Camp Nou on Tuesday evening as PSG secured a 4-1 win in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League encounter against Barcelona.

The display induced plenty of debate regarding the 22-year-old's status among the world's elite individual players, while Erling Haaland's brace against Sevilla the following night signalled the birth of the next Messi v Ronaldo-esque dynamic.

However, Mbappe's performance also led to conversations regarding Kane's future at Tottenham Hotspur.

Indeed, talkSPORT host Adrian Durham has suggested that the France World Cup winner's performance will give Kane motivation to move to Parc des Princes in the summer, while his relationship with Pochettino will also be a contributing factor.

“Bearing in mind Pochettino is the manager of PSG, what do you think Harry Kane made of that last night?

“If Kane wanted to go to another Premier League club, Daniel Levy might make that very difficult.

“But if Kane wanted to go to PSG, or if Poch wanted Kane and got that message to him – then I think that’s a different scenario altogether.

“If Poch says he wants Kane at Paris, I think that can be made to happen, if Kane does the right things with regards to Tottenham and Levy.

“It would be a lot of money but it could absolutely happen this summer, why wouldn’t he want to go there and play as soon as possible with a player like Mbappe?

“Can you imagine Neymar, Kane and Mbappe?! He’s definitely guaranteed to win titles then and he’s got a good crack at the Champions League.”

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Talk over Kane's future is beginning to intensify amid Spurs' stagnation under Jose Mourinho.

The 27-year-old has previously stated his willingness to leave north London if he doesn't believe the club are progressing, and on current form it's difficult to build a coherent argument to suggest that the Lilywhites are on the brink of something special.

A reunion with the manager who allowed him to cut his teeth in the game certainly carries a natural appeal, while the presence of first-class stars Mbappe, Neymar, Mauro Icardi, Marco Verratti and Presnel Kimpembe will all but guarantee Kane the silverware that his career so desperately deserves.

As Durham suggests, a move to PSG makes sense From Daniel Levy's standpoint, too.

The prospect of directly strengthening a Premier League rival, such as Manchester City, is one that the Spurs chairman will be eager to avoid for obvious reasons.

With Kane at the spearhead of Pochettino's front-three, PSG would be in prime position to end their seemingly interminable wait for an elusive Champions League trophy.

