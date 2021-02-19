Fantasy Football: Three cheap FPL options who play twice in GW25

After four teams played a double game week in GW24, we have another double-header for two more Premier League teams in GW25, as Leeds United and Southampton both play twice in five days.

Leeds play Wolves on Friday night and Southampton host Chelsea on Saturday before they play each other on Tuesday evening. This leaves lots of room for large FPL points hauls this week.

With the majority of FPL managers opting to select the popular Patrick Bamford (£6.8m) or Danny Ings (£8.4m), we take a look at some cheap, differential alternatives who will play twice in GW25...

Raphinha - Leeds United (£5.3m)

Leeds winger Raphinha has been in brilliant form over the last few game weeks, helping his team with both assists and goals himself. He has six goal contributions in his last five matches, scoring twice and assisting four times.

From an FPL perspective, he has recorded 38 FPL points over these past five game weeks. Raphinha is also second for Leeds in shots per game and second for key passes per game, highlighting his impact on the side. Surprisingly, he is also only owned by just 4% of FPL managers.

Leeds face a Wolves side (A) that have only won four games in their last 14 matches, and have struggled to keep clean sheets this season (6). Despite their win over Southampton last weekend, this could be a great opportunity for Raphinha to get another goal contribution.

They then face a Southampton side (H) that have lost their last six league matches and have conceded 14 goals in their last three games. With Bamford flying as well, Leeds and Raphinha are could reward shrewd FPL managers in GW25.

Stuart Dallas - Leeds United (£4.8m)

Many may think that having a Leeds defender in their FPL team is a dangerous move. They have conceded the second most goals this season (42), only behind a defensively woeful and relegation-threatened West Brom team.

However, despite being listed as a defender on FPL, Stuart Dallas has been operating in a central midfield role for Leeds this season. This means that he promises more opportunities for goal contributions compared to other defenders.

The £4.9m man already has four goals and three assists this season, including two-goal contributions and a clean sheet in his last four matches.

Wolves and Southampton are two sides that have also struggled for goals in recent weeks. This makes Dallas a worthwhile investment, as he could provide good returns defensively and, more importantly, offensively to give your FPL team lots of points.

James Ward-Prowse - Southampton (£6.0m)

Our final cheap alternative for GW25 is Southampton's midfield maestro, James Ward-Prowse. The £6.0m FPL man has scored five goals, including one against Newcastle two weeks ago, and produced five assists already this season - totaling 100 FPL points so far.

Despite their poor run of form in recent weeks, Ward-Prowse has offered the Saints a glimmer of light with his performances this term. He leads the teams in assists and key passes so far and has been deadly from dead ball situations.

In GW25 they face a tough Chelsea side first, who are unbeaten since new manager Thomas Tuchel took charge. However, after their 9-0 humiliation at the hands of Man United, Southampton's performances have been improving and they will want to prevent that type of embarrassment from happening again.

Ward-Prowse then travels to Leeds, who have the second-worst defensive record in the league and have kept only one clean sheet in their last eight matches. Therefore, this could definitely be a great double game week for them to get back on track - with Ward-Prowse in the middle of all the action.

