Sunderland's new owner speaks after completion of takeover

Sunderland’s takeover is complete.

The Black Cats have finally been sold and it is the 23-year-old billionaire Kyril Louis-Dreyfus who has assumed control of the club, per The Daily Mirror.

The young tycoon has a Harvard MBA in football administration and his family own Marseille in Ligue 1.

He has now taken the reigns at Sunderland, though the Mirror reports that Steward Donald, Juan Sartori, and Charlie Methven will remain minority shareholders.

It remains to be seen what Louis-Dreyfus’ reign will bring but he has pledged to ensure that Sunderland are stable for the next few years as they look to climb up the leagues instead of falling down them.

Quoted by the newspaper, he said: “I would like to thank Stewart, the Board of Directors and the EFL for their diligence and support throughout the recent process.

"I am proud to become a custodian of this esteemed institution, but I also recognise the significant responsibility that comes with it.

"Today marks the start of an exciting new chapter in Sunderland AFC’s history and although the current landscape facing football dictates that there are challenges to overcome.

"I am confident that together we can weather the present storm and put solid foundations in place to bring sustainable and long-term success to the club.”

Sunderland were in the Premier League just four years ago.

This will be music to the ears of Sunderland fans.

Louis-Dreyfus has remained realistic in his first public comments and is appearing to claim that he intends to give Sunderland a solid footing from which to build.

They are seventh in League One and have a genuine shout of qualifying for the play-offs, but the young billionaire appears ready to take things slow.

For the first time in a long time, Sunderland fans can be positive about the future.

