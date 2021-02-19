AlphaTauri were the second F1 team to unveil their 2021 challenger on Friday morning with team boss Franz Tost setting the target of finishing on top of the midfield pile this season.

Red Bull's sister side finished 7th last year in the Constructors' championship with them recording a number of impressive finishes and positive results.

Indeed, their win at Monza was a particular highlight as Pierre Gasly rose through the field on a bonkers afternoon at the Italian GP to record his maiden victory at the top level of motorsport.

The Frenchman is retained for this season and is joined by Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda.

Tsunoda, a member of the Red Bull driver academy, is fresh from an impressive season in Formula 2, where he recorded a third-place finish in the Drivers' standings.

Both will be aiming to build on last season's exploits then, and, as a striking new livery was revealed online for the AT 02, Tost was quick to reveal the ambitions he and the Faenza-based team have for the oncoming year:

“In 2020 Scuderia AlphaTauri was a midfield team, we were fighting successfully against the other teams like McLaren, Renault and Racing Point but our target for this year is to consistently be at the top of this midfield pack and to improve further," he said via the official F1 site.

"To achieve this, we have to avoid reliability issues and finish all races in the points.

"This can only happen if we do not make any mistakes, so we have to be 100% concentrated on our job, race after race, on and off the track, because our competitors are hard to fight.

"We will do our best to provide a good show for all the F1 fans, who I hope to see back at the track filling the grandstands soon."

As with Red Bull, the AlphaTauri will be running Honda's latest - and last in the sport for a while at least - power unit this season.



They'll certainly hope that the Japanese motor giant has handed them plenty of grunt as it bids to bow out of the sport with a flourish.

News Now - Sport News