Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland further cemented his status as the best young player in world football, alongside Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, this week.

The Norwegian produced a Man of the Match performance in Spain to inspire Dortmund to a 3-2 victory over Sevilla.

Haaland scored two goals and assisted Mahmoud Dahoud’s equaliser. With 41 goals in 42 games since joining Dortmund in January 2020, plus eight assists, the 20-year-old is currently averaging a goal involvement every 67.9 minutes.

But did you know that Haaland is also a world record holder?

He achieved the record in question at the age of five - and it still stands today!

Let’s take a closer look at footballers with unexpected world records to their names, starting with Haaland’s…

Erling Haaland - Longest standing jump for five-year-olds

Back in January 2006, Haaland broke the world record for the longest standing jump for five-year-olds.

The youngster registered a jump of 1.63m. Everyone should have known back then that he was no ordinary kid.

Axel Tuanzebe - Fastest time to clear a game of Hungry Hungry Hippos

One of our favourite feats, Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe became a Guinness World Record holder in the summer of 2018 for the fastest clearing of a Hungry Hungry Hippos board.

Tuanzebe finished the game in a lightning-quick 17.36 seconds, defeating teammate Ro-Shaun Williams in the process.

Tom King - Longest goal scored in a competitive football match

Newport County goalkeeper Tom King recently broke Asmir Begovic’s world record for the longest goal scored in competitive football.

King’s goal in a 1-1 draw away at Cheltenham in January covered a remarkable distance of 96.01m.



"I'm obviously absolutely delighted because it's not something that I intentionally set out to do," the record-breaker said. "I'm sure it will be talked about for a long time to come, so I'm proud and I'm sure my family will be extremely proud too.”

Dele Alli - Most nutmegs in 30 seconds

A bizarre record, this. Tottenham’s Dele Alli became a Guinness World Record holder in 2017 for completing the most nutmegs in 30 seconds.

Georges-Kevin N'Koudou, who left Spurs for Besiktas in 2019, was the player on the receiving end of Alli’s nutmegs at Tottenham’s training ground back in 2017.

David Seaman - World’s highest catch

Former Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman holds the world record for the highest catch.

A ball was dropped off a crane from a height of 102.5m but Seaman still managed to catch it, despite the fact it was travelling at a terminal velocity of 85 mph.

Ryan Sessegnon - Fastest time to hit both goal posts and crossbar

If Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho needs a player to hit the woodwork, then he needn’t look further than Ryan Sessegnon.

The 20-year-old became a world record holder when he smashed both posts and the crossbar in just 7.75 seconds while training with England’s Under-21s at St George’s Park.

Iker Casillas - Most goals punted from halfway line in one minute

One of the best goalkeepers of his generation, Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas found the back of the net 11 times in 60 seconds with shots from the halfway line in 2011.

The Spaniard was taking part in a challenge on Chinese TV and remains a record holder to this day.

Rogerio Ceni - Most goals scored by a goalkeeper (career)

Former goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni’s name is in the Guinness World Records book after scoring 129 goals during an extraordinary career.

The Brazilian, who is also the footballer with the longest career as a player and captain of the same football club, netted all those goals between February 1997-August 2015.

Jamie Redknapp - Highest altitude football dropped and controlled

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Jamie Redknapp broke this particular world record in June 2018 after controlling a ball that had been dropped from a height of 127ft 8in (38.92m).

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Most Premier League assists by a defender in a season

Trent Alexander-Arnold became a Guinness World Record holder after registering 12 assists for Liverpool during the 2018-19 campaign - the most by a defender in a Premier League season.

Jone Samuelsen - Longest headed goal scored in a competitive football match

We’ve seen a few ridiculous long-range headers, but this is absurd.

Jone Samuelsen achieved the longest headed goal scored in a competitive football match with a header from his own half while playing for ODD Grenland vs Tromso Idrettslag in September 2011.

The exact distance was an incredible 58.13m (190ft 8.58in).

Christian Benteke - Fastest goal in competitive international football history

Christian Benteke’s goal after 8.1 seconds for Belgium against Gibraltar in a World Cup qualifier in 2016 broke the previous record set by San Marino’s Davide Gualtieri against England in another World Cup qualifier back in 1993.

Ronny Heberson - Fastest shot ever recorded

This strike from Sporting Lisbon defender Ronny Heberson, which flew in at 210.9 kmh (131.82 mph), is reportedly the fastest ever recorded. What a rocket.

Nicklas Bendtner - Fastest goal scored by a Premier League substitute

Nicklas Bendtner might be a figure of fun in English football, but the former Arsenal striker became a Guinness World Record holder during his time in the Premier League.

The Dane entered the fray as a substitute against Tottenham in December 2007 and scored six seconds later.

Sebastian Abreu - Most professional football teams played for by an individual

Football’s ultimate journeyman, Sebastian Abreu broke the records for most clubs signed for when he joined Chilean outfit Audax Club Sportivo Italiano in December 2017. That was the Uruguayan’s 26th club of his career.

He then went on to play for Magallanes, Rio Branco, Boston River and is currently plying his trade with Brazilian side Athletic Club (Minas Gerais) at the age of 44.

Alex Torr - Fastest hat-trick ever recorded

According to The Mirror, Sunday League footballer Alex Torr scored the fastest hat-trick ever recorded by netting three goals in just 70 seconds.

He scored two goals inside 30 seconds and added his third shortly afterwards when the team he was playing against lost possession straight from kick-off.

Nathan Pond - The most divisions played in for one club by an individual

Nathan Pond holds the record for appearing in the most for the most different divisions while playing for the same club.

The defender won six promotions in 10 seasons with Fleetwood Town, which meant he played for the club in the following seven divisions: North West Counties League First Division, Northern Premier League Division One, Northern Premier League Premier Division, Conference North, Conference Premier, Football League Two, Football League One.

